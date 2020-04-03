Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
Frankfurt
03.04.20
08:04 Uhr
1,280 Euro
-0,052
-3,90 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,370
1,394
12:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR1,280-3,90 %