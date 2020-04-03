Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 242.11p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 235.03p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---