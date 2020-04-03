Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 3
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 02-April-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|463.61p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|481.2p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|454.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|472.15p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
