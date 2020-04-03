Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 12:52
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 2

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 2 April 2020 were:

437.26p  Capital only
441.60p  Including current year income XD
437.26p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
441.60p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 02nd April
2020, the Company has 80,630,538 ordinary shares in issue.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
