NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 2 April 2020 were: 437.26p Capital only 441.60p Including current year income XD 437.26p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 441.60p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 02nd April 2020, the Company has 80,630,538 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.