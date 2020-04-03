The "France Oils and Fats Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary:
The French oils and fats sector is led by the oils category in both value and volume terms in 2019, however, solid fats category is expected to register fastest volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of oils and fats products in the France. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by glass and rigid metal. Cristal Lesieur, Unilever and Danec Sa are the leading players in the sector.
The Publisher's Country Profile report on the oils and fats sector in France provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for oils and fats with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024
- Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries and warehouse clubs convenience stores, department stores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; pack type for: aerosol, speciality container, carton- liquid, jar, wrapper, can, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, stand-up pouch, and tray.
Scope:
- The per capita consumption of oils and fats was lower in France compared to both the regional and global level in 2019
- The oils was the largest category in value terms in 2019 Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French oils and fats sector
- Unilever is the leading company in the French oils and fats sector
- Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French oils fats sector
- Paris emerged as the largest oils and fats market in France
- Consumption of oils and fats is higher among women compared to men in France
Reasons to buy:
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Report scope
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and volume share of France in the global and Eastern European market
- Growth analysis of France compared to other leading countries in the Eastern Europe market
- PCC and PCE of France compared to global and Eastern Europe market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- France oils and fats sector snapshot
- Market size analysis
- Demand for premium products
- Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers
- Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Market size analysis- category: oils
- Segment level analysis (in value terms) oils
- Segment level analysis (in volume terms) oils
- Market size analysis- category: solid fats
- Segment level analysis (in value terms) solid fats
- Segment level analysis (in volume terms) solid fats
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel share analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies value and volume share
- Brand share analysis of top 5 companies
- Brand share analysis by category of top 5 companies
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis
- Health wellness analysis by category
- Health wellness analysis by product attributes
- Health wellness analysis by consumer benefits
- Cross category comparison- products with H&W Vs. non H&W claims
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Pack material growth analysis
- Pack type growth analysis
- Closure type growth analysis
Part 8: City Deep Dive
- Value and volume growth analysis by leading cities
- Category wise growth analysis by leading cities
- Growth contribution by leading cities
Part 9: Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
Part 10: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP development
- Population growth
- Labor market development
- Impact of macroeconomic factors in France's economic growth
- France risk index (GCRI) 2019
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Cristal Lesieur
- Unilever
- Danec Sa
- Deoleo S.A.
- Borges Mediterranean Group
- Chteau Virant
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Astra Calv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie4h2x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005174/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900