The French oils and fats sector is led by the oils category in both value and volume terms in 2019, however, solid fats category is expected to register fastest volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of oils and fats products in the France. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by glass and rigid metal. Cristal Lesieur, Unilever and Danec Sa are the leading players in the sector.

The Publisher's Country Profile report on the oils and fats sector in France provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for oils and fats with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries and warehouse clubs convenience stores, department stores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; pack type for: aerosol, speciality container, carton- liquid, jar, wrapper, can, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, stand-up pouch, and tray.

The per capita consumption of oils and fats was lower in France compared to both the regional and global level in 2019

The oils was the largest category in value terms in 2019 Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the French oils and fats sector

Unilever is the leading company in the French oils and fats sector

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French oils fats sector

Paris emerged as the largest oils and fats market in France

Consumption of oils and fats is higher among women compared to men in France

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Manufacturers can identify the opportunities to position products with H&W attributes/benefits

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Report scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and volume share of France in the global and Eastern European market

Growth analysis of France compared to other leading countries in the Eastern Europe market

PCC and PCE of France compared to global and Eastern Europe market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

France oils and fats sector snapshot

Market size analysis

Demand for premium products

Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers

Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Market size analysis- category: oils

Segment level analysis (in value terms) oils

Segment level analysis (in volume terms) oils

Market size analysis- category: solid fats

Segment level analysis (in value terms) solid fats

Segment level analysis (in volume terms) solid fats

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel share analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies value and volume share

Brand share analysis of top 5 companies

Brand share analysis by category of top 5 companies

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis

Health wellness analysis by category

Health wellness analysis by product attributes

Health wellness analysis by consumer benefits

Cross category comparison- products with H&W Vs. non H&W claims

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Pack material growth analysis

Pack type growth analysis

Closure type growth analysis

Part 8: City Deep Dive

Value and volume growth analysis by leading cities

Category wise growth analysis by leading cities

Growth contribution by leading cities

Part 9: Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Part 10: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP development

Population growth

Labor market development

Impact of macroeconomic factors in France's economic growth

France risk index (GCRI) 2019

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Cristal Lesieur

Unilever

Danec Sa

Deoleo S.A.

Borges Mediterranean Group

Chteau Virant

The J.M. Smucker Company

Astra Calv

