OneTrust Announces Same-Day Support for IAB Transparency and Consent Framework v2.0

ATLANTA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced same-day support for IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0, helping publishers collect valid consent and deliver personalized ads across mobile, web and OTT properties ahead of the June 30, 2020 deadline. As an IAB-registered CMP vendor , publishers can now leverage the top-ranked OneTrust PreferenceChoice CMP to upgrade to IAB TCF v2.0.

Register for the IAB Europe & OneTrust webinar : Publishers Need to Know: Navigating IAB TCF v2.0 on Tuesday, April 7 at 11:00 am ET / 15:00 GMT

The IAB's second iteration of the TCF continues to support increased consumer transparency and choice, management by digital properties of consent and compliance, and industry collaboration that centers on standardization. Under TCF v2.0, consumers receive more transparency and control to grant or withhold consent, as well as exercise the 'right to object' to their personal data being processed based on legitimate interest. This new version also provides greater control and flexibility for publishers in how they integrate and collaborate with their technology partners with the ability to restrict the purposes for which personal data is processed on a per-vendor basis.

With OneTrust's support for IAB TCF v2.0, publishers will be able to accelerate their time to TCF v2.0 compliance with a defined set of tools and resources to get up and running during the 'beta production period' from March 31 through June 29, 2020. With the OneTrust PreferenceChoice IAB TCF v2.0 CMP, publishers can:

Leverage a pre-built IAB TCF v2.0 template, including new purposes and stacks, to create banners and preference centers with customized language, layout and branding

Utilize drag-and-drop, checkboxes and previews in our tool to form compliant banners to capture, store and signal consent

Use geolocation rules to enforce valid consent for every region, ensuring delivery to European visitors

Have access to a full vendor list directly from IAB embedded within the product to search, filter and select vendors to work with

Leverage resources for our customers to get started with IAB TCF v2.0, including a free banner building tool and a validation website

Learn more in our blog : Top 5 Things Publishers Should Know About IAB TCF v2.0

"With the IAB TCF v2.0 June 30 deadline quickly approaching, it's our priority to equip publishers with the tools and ample resources they need to meet TCF v2.0 requirements," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With OneTrust PreferenceChoice CMP, publishers can fast-track IAB TCF v2.0 implementation and access the resources they need to build regulatory-compliant advertising programs."

For more information on how OneTrust PreferenceChoice supports advertising platforms and consent frameworks, register for the webinar with IAB Europe : Publishers Need to Know: Navigating IAB TCF v2.0. For more information or to request a demo, visit PreferenceChoice.com.

About OneTrust PreferenceChoice

OneTrust PreferenceChoice enables marketing teams and publishers to drive engaging user experiences and build trust while demonstrating compliance across 100s of global data privacy regulations, including the CCPA, TCPA, CASL and GDPR. With PreferenceChoice, organizations can implement privacy into marketing and sales activities, collect user consent and preferences across channels, scan for website and mobile app tracking technologies, automate consumer rights requests, and maintain historical consent records in a central location.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice is a part of OneTrust, the #1 most widely used privacy, security, third-party risk and trust platform used by more than 5,000 customers and backed by 75 awarded patents. OneTrust PreferenceChoice is powered by OneTrust Athena AI and seamlessly integrates with the entire OneTrust platform, including, OneTrust Privacy, OneTrust Vendorpedia, OneTrust GRC and OneTrust Ethics.

For more, visit PreferenceChoice.com or connect on LinkedIn .

