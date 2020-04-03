Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFQL ISIN: SE0008015259 Ticker-Symbol: 9IB 
Stuttgart
03.04.20
13:14 Uhr
7,370 Euro
+0,200
+2,79 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2020 | 14:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB postpones Annual General Meeting

Due to the difficulty of gathering in larger groups, caused by the Corona Epidemic, IBT's Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting until June 16, 2020, instead of the originally planned date of May 11, 2020.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be will be sent out no later than four weeks before the new date.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical stage with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Daniel Mackey, CFO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Phone: +46 70 670 1226
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Attachment

  • PR 20200403 AGM ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be9b9a9a-7a9e-4c46-9a20-f0ac65d920fd)
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)