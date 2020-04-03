Anzeige
03.04.2020
Debussy DTC Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

Debussy DTC Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

PR Newswire

London, April 3

03 April 2020

Debussy DTC Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800Q8PJTOT8NRKP92

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141290/Debussy_DTC_Plc_signed_accounts_YE_31_Jan_2019.pdf


For further information please contact:

Debussy DTC Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

