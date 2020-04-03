Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Provides Corporate Update and Details of Its Strong Financial Position

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / In light of the extraordinary developments associated with the COVID-19 global outbreak, Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSEAmerican:XPL)(TSX:SLR) provides an update on its financial status and other corporate activities. The Company is well-positioned financially to endure an extended period of market weakness, should that occur. The Company and its employees are following government regulations and guidelines in the jurisdictions in which it operates as it relates to COVID-19. At this point, the Company does not anticipate that its future corporate activities and project plans will be materially affected, however, there remains a high degree of uncertainty associated with the current COVID-19 situation.

Solitario's Financial Position

Financially, Solitario is well positioned as follows:

Cash: ~ US$7.2 million

US$7.2 million Marketable Securities and Note: ~ US$1.0 million

US$1.0 million 2020 Corporate Budget (full year, excluding discretionary drilling): ~ US$1.3 million

US$1.3 million Solitario's JV partners continue to advance project development and funding on its high-grade Florida Canyon (Peru) and Lik (Alaska) zinc projects

Debt: None

Shares Outstanding: 58.1 million (Management and Directors own 9.3%)

Last Equity Financing: April-2011

Continued Focus on Cost Containment

For the past two-years, Solitario significantly reduced its G & A costs by introducing a number of cost containment initiatives. In recognition of current market conditions, Solitario will further reduce future corporate overhead costs by approximately US$120,000 annually. This will be accomplished through salary and fee reductions for all management, employee, director and contractor compensation.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario stated: "With Management and Directors currently owning 9.3% of the Solitario's outstanding shares, we are directly aligned with shareholder interests, and decisions are made for the benefit of the shareholders. Although these are unprecedented times, Solitario is financially solid to weather this storm. Not only do we have a strong balance sheet, but we have a low corporate burn-rate and joint venture partners that continue to advance our projects at a steady pace. I want to acknowledge all of our stakeholders, fellow management, directors, employees and consultants, as well as our joint venture partners and local communities in which we operate for their respective contributions and sacrifices to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic. "

About Solitario

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Vendetta Mining. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.2 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

