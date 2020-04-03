The shortlisted developers are EDF, Total, ACWA Power, Masdar, First Solar, Marubeni, and Al Blagha Holding.Saudi Arabia has announced the shortlisted bidders of the second round of its National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) tender, which includes four solar plants totaling 1.4 GW, in addition to another procurement round for two PV facilities equaling 70 MW. Prospective developers submitted four bids for the first of the two tenders, which was launched in July, the Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) said. The successful bidders will be awarded 25-year power purchase agreements. ...

