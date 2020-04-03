Light Reading Inc.: Phil Harvey Promoted to Light Reading Editor in Chief

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has promoted Phil Harvey to Editor in Chief. In addition, Harvey, previously US Bureau Chief for Light Reading, will assume the Editor in Chief role for the full Light Reading Network. This includes overseeing the editorial strategy for Light Reading, its sister community Telecoms.com, in addition to Light Reading's targeted online communities - The 5G Exchange, Broadband World News and Connecting Africa.

Harvey rejoined Light Reading as US Bureau Chief in 2018. Prior to this, Harvey worked at The Channel Company, where he was Managing Editor of News for CRN, The Channel Company's flagship publication. Harvey had a 12-year stint at Light Reading before leaving to work in corporate communications in 2013. He is based in his home office in North Texas.

"I'd like to congratulate Phil on his new role. Phil's years of experience in the global communications industry are only matched by his ability to creatively add to a publication's editorial talent and tone. No one is better qualified to lead Light Reading's editorial staff," says Light Reading General Manager Joseph Donnelly. "We're looking forward to his expertise and the unique perspective he brings to the site."

For additional information on Light Reading and its editorial staff, visit: https://www.lightreading.com/about-us

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates dedicated research division Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

