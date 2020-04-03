Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852009 ISIN: US7170811035 Ticker-Symbol: PFE 
Tradegate
03.04.20
15:30 Uhr
30,500 Euro
+0,200
+0,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
PFIZER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFIZER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,300
30,400
15:32
30,300
30,400
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICON
ICON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICON PLC119,00-1,65 %
PFIZER INC30,500+0,66 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,56
Hebel: 5,35
mit moderatem Hebel