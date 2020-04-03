Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - Publicly-held Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) announces the completion of the reverse takeover by Unity Consumables Holding Group LLC. and confirmation of CRVH business model shift to a holding company that will house products and services in several worldwide markets.

"The focus and strategy going forward in the coming weeks will be to bring the status of the company current with OTC Markets, and begin to reveal existing contracts and revenues as well as the strategy for growing the business model exponentially with planned acquisitions." stated Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer. "We have received several new contracts with national brands that we will be announcing in the coming weeks and I'm especially excited about these new contracts will mean for our future revenues".

Chilco River Holdings has started compiling the initial information to OTC Markets needed to become current. Management expects that such milestones will be completed in the coming months. Management plans to start releasing frequent updates as there are many new material events that they wish to keep shareholders abreast of.

Synergy Management Group has begun the closeout process with the courts to discharge as court appointed custodian. "I'm extremely pleased we were able to revitalize and transform Chilco River Holdings back into a viable business once more" stated Benjamin Berry, Court Appointed Custodian. "We believe in Mr. Will Lovett, the company needs a dedicated person with strong leadership delivering success for the company and its shareholders". please follow us on twitter @chilcoriverinc.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Chilco River Holdings, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Chilco River Holdings, Inc is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

