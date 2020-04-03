Research by Green Energy Markets shows that the Australian rooftop PV market remained healthy throughout the first three months of 2020. According to STC data, more than 300,000 rooftop installations were registered in the month, for a total of close to 250 MW of capacity. And then came Covid-19.From pv magazine Australia This year could have smashed all previous records for rooftop solar installations. A mind-boggling 3 GW of residential and small-scale commercial rooftop PV could have been added to Australia's grids in 2020. But it increasingly appears that despite an extremely strong start ...

