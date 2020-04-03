Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U12 ISIN: IE00BY9D5467 Ticker-Symbol: A60 
Tradegate
02.04.20
21:32 Uhr
163,10 Euro
+3,32
+2,08 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,16
165,02
16:06
164,30
164,88
16:06
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 15:40
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEYINFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Pentwater Capital Management LP
Company dealt inAllergan Plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)$0.0001 Ordinary Shares
DateofdealingApril 02, 2020

3INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities 1,694,542 0.52%
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) 6,226,649 1.89%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell695,000 0.21%
Total 7,921,191 2.41%695,000 0.21%
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the 6ompany, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
purchase 500 173.90 USD
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g.CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType,e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
  1. Exercising
Product name,
e.g.calloption		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2.OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES

Date of disclosureApril 03, 2020
ContactnameNeal Nenadovic
Telephonenumber312-589-6405
Ifa connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
Ifa connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)


SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)



OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
Product name, e.g. call optionWritten or purchasedNumber of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relatesExercise price (Note 2)Type, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry date
Put optionPurchased (300,000)150.00 USD American06/19/20
Put optionPurchased (125,000)155.00 USD American06/19/20
Put optionPurchased (70,000)145.00 USD American06/19/20
Put optionPurchased (200,000)165.00 USD American04/17/20
ALLERGAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire