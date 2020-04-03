Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Nasdaq has decided to waive the listing fees of Covid-19 bonds on the Nasdaq bond markets in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm during 2020. The waiver applies to new bonds issued to explicitly and solely finance projects or assets that alleviate the negative economic or health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issuer must publically announce that the purpose of the bond in question is in line with the waiver requirements. Please reach out to your Nasdaq representative for more information. Contact Fi.Listings@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 60 00