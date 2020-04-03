Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93Z ISIN: SE0002575340 Ticker-Symbol: NTP 
Frankfurt
03.04.20
09:14 Uhr
0,051 Euro
+0,004
+7,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEUROVIVE
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB0,051+7,31 %