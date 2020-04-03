Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds
Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-08
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2022-04-08
|5531
|SE0006991246
|1.00 %
|3,000 +/- 1,000
|2021-12-15
|574
|SE0008103477
|1.50 %
|3,000 +/- 1,000
|2021-12-15
|1585
|SE0008992515
|1.50 %
|3,000 +/- 1,000
|2022-06-15
|191
|SE0007525654
|1.00 %
|3,000 +/- 1,000
|2021-12-15
|2112
|SE0010494716
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2021-09-15
|514
|SE0006543328
|1.75 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2022-06-15
|143
|SE0008586655
|1.25 %
|1,000 +/- 500
Settlement date 2020-04-14
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 8 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 3,000 SEK million in issue 5531
3,000 SEK million in issue 574
3,000 SEK million in issue 1585
3,000 SEK million in issue 191
1,000 SEK million in issue 2112
1,000 SEK million in issue 514
1,000 SEK million in issue 143
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)
ON APR 8, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se