Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/04/2020) of GBP116.83m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/04/2020) of GBP116.83m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 1,549.46p 7,540,321 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 1,548.91p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1,585.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.29% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 02/04/2020 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 13.61 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 13.15 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 12.88 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.45 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9.02 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 7.51 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.73 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 6.33 9 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.35 10 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 1.93 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.92 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.78 13 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 1.64 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.63 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.58 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.15 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 1.14 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.99 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.96 20 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.72 21 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.64 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.48 23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.46 24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.43 25 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.31 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.15

April 03, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)