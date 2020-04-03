Snupit Still Plays a Crucial Role for South African SMEs in the Economy, Notes New Blog on Snupit.co.za

Despite the Fact that the Majority of SMEs are Having Difficulty in the Weak Economy, Snupit is Continuing to Show its Support to Local Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / The founder of Snupit is devoted to sharing current news about his company with his valued clients. Recently, he posted a new blog to Snupit.co.za that explains how Snupit is continuing to play a crucial role for South African SMEs, despite the challenging economy.

To read the new blog in its entirety, please check out https://www.snupit.co.za/blog/snupit-continues-to-play-a-crucial-role-for-south-african-smes-in-a-challenging-economy.

As the blog notes, a recent study titled "Roll With The Punches," which was posted on the Retail Capital website, claims that 90 percent of SMEs are struggling due to the weak economy. This situation arose primarily from a low-growth economy, combined with high operating costs and unreliable utilities.

Snupit, South Africa's leading online platform for finding local professionals, is proud to play an important role to help SMEs in such trying times.

"One thing I can say from experience as an engineer and an entrepreneur is that while economic conditions may change over time, the role and importance of technology will continue to increase. In fact, SMEs use the right technologies and platforms to outsmart and outperform bigger competitors all the time," said Avinash Samlall, Snupit's Founder and CEO.

"It's about recognizing your strengths, among which are agility and personable service for smaller players. And Snupit helps them make the most of these two qualities unique to SMEs."

In addition, because most SMEs do not have more than three people on their crew, updating their business technology has not typically been a priority for them. This has also led to the negative impact on the economy on these businesses, the new blog notes.

"Moving forward, professionals and businesses, especially SMEs will need to prioritize the use of technology. And we're proud to play a positive role to that end," Mr. Samlall said.

"We understand the intimate nature of the relationship between the two to three people working in a struggling small business. And the personable and efficient nature of Snupit makes it the perfect utility for SMEs in an otherwise challenging environment. Snupit is certainly one of the few elements going in their favor right now."

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit makes it easier for millions of customers to use technology to find and hire trusted small businesses across the country. Snupit is one of the largest local services companies in South Africa offering over 600 categories ranging from handymen, to wedding caterers to maths tutors. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. For more information, visit https://www.snupit.co.za/.

