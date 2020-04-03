Baby monitors market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The baby monitors market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Baby Monitors Market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The baby monitors market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential application.

Top Key Players of Baby Monitors Market Covered:

Angelcare

Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group)

Koninklijke Philips

Lenovo (Motorola Mobility)

Samsung Electronics

VTech Holdings

The increasing technological innovations is driving the growth of the global baby monitors market. Other growth drivers include a growing working women population.

The baby monitors market research report gives an overview of baby monitors industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the product, distribution channel, and geographic landscape.

Baby Monitors Market Split by Product Audio and video baby monitors Advanced baby monitors Audio baby monitors

Baby Monitors Market Split by Distribution channel Offline Online

Baby Monitors Market Split by Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



The regional distribution of baby monitors market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The baby monitors market research report sheds light on foremost regions: The US, China, UK, and Germany

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the baby monitors industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the baby monitors industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the baby monitors industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the baby monitors market?

Baby monitors market research report presents critical information and factual data about baby monitors industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in baby monitors market study.

The product range of the baby monitors industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in baby monitors market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The baby monitors market research report gives an overview of baby monitors industry by analyzing various key segments of this baby monitors market based on the product, distribution channel, and geographic landscape industries, baby monitors market scenario.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Audio and video baby monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Advanced baby monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Audio baby monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of multi-functional baby monitor

Growing demand for baby monitor

Rising demand from developing countries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Angelcare

Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group)

Koninklijke Philips

Lenovo (Motorola Mobility)

Samsung Electronics

VTech Holdings

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

