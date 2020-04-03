Anzeige
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual report 2019 published

Oslo, 3 April 2020: Adevinta ASA's annual report for 2019 is published, and follows enclosed to this release.

The Adevinta Annual Report 2019 is available on www.adevinta.com/irand a printed copy can also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: press@adevinta.com.

- End -

Adevinta Investor Relations
Marie de Scorbiac
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 14 65 77 40
ir@adevinta.com


Jo Christian Steigedal
Investor Relations
+47 415 08 733
ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations
Mélodie Laroche
Corporate Communications
+33 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b9d7b73-24b3-44c3-b0a3-9e3358f09761)
