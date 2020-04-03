Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual report 2019 published

Oslo, 3 April 2020: Adevinta ASA's annual report for 2019 is published, and follows enclosed to this release.

The Adevinta Annual Report 2019 is available on www.adevinta.com/irand a printed copy can also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: press@adevinta.com.

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil.

