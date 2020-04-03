EQT AB Annual Report 2019 Published

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB has today published its first annual report as a listed company, the EQT AB Annual Report 2019, which includes the Group's sustainability reporting. In line with EQT's sustainability and digital agenda, the report will be available online on www.eqtgroup.com.

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 8 June 2020 and notice to the meeting will be given in due course. Given the uncertainty and disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic brings, the development up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be carefully monitored.

Contact

Kim Henriksson, CFO, +46-8-506-55-300

Therése Lennehag, Head of Sustainability, +46-708-117-677

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46-708-550-356

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46-8-506-55-334

This information is information that EQT AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.30 CEST on 6 April 2020.



About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With strong values and a distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns to EQT's investors and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.The EQT AB group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds.



More info: www.eqtgroup.com

