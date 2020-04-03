Swedol AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's class B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the class B shares in Swedol AB (publ). Short name: SWOL B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001733841 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 55913 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be April 20, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.