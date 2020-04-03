Greece held its last round of renewable energy tenders in Athens on Thursday, resulting in the lowest tariff ever awarded to a renewable energy project in the country.Greece has launched a series of renewable energy tenders to procure new solar PV and wind power capacity in separate auctions and joint tenders. Earlier this week, it held its second-ever joint renewable energy tender with a single pot for both technologies. It ended up awarding 502.94 MW of capacity, including 350 MW of solar. The tender resulted in a record-breaking tariff of €0.04911/kWh for a 200 MW solar project that will be ...

