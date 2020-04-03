Upon request by the issuer, names and long symbol for instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd will change. The change will be valid as of April 6, 2020. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name/Long New Long Name/Long Short New short Symbol Symbol name name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- JE00BLH0LP1 GULD AVA 1 GULD AVA GULD AVA GULD AVA 2 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB