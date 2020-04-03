Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of pharma analytics in enhancing clinical trial outcomes amidst the major outbreak of COVID-19.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The top use cases of advanced analytics solutions for the pharma industry

2. The role of pharma analytics in providing real-time feedback on drug formulations

Leveraging pharma analytics to transform customer-facing operations alone are gone. Now the pharma industry is leveraging pharma analytics for various other processes too. In the healthcare industry, pharma analytics is helping companies to deal with declining success rates. Also, big data in healthcare is creating ample opportunities for the healthcare industry to deal with various complex business environments amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts, "The effective utilization of healthcare datasets can help pharmaceutical companies in drug development. Also, big data analytics has enabled companies to improve clinical trials, manage risks efficiently, and improve patient safety."

Four Benefits of Pharma Analytics

1: Improves business efficiency

2: Enhances clinical trial outcomes

3: Provides real-time feedback on drug formulations

4: Allows collaboration of doctors and pharma companies

There are critical challenges involved in the implementation of pharma analytics in the current scenario. The main problem is to make sure that the available data is complete, accurate, and formatted correctly to use in various situations. The other major challenge lies in data storage, the costs involved with the storage of data, and data security.

