Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.0244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 56508 EQS News ID: 1015299 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 03, 2020 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)