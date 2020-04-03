Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
03.04.20
19:05 Uhr
163,60 Euro
-1,72
-1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,84
163,82
19:09
162,84
163,82
19:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF163,60-1,04 %