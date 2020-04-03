Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2020 / 18:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 307000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 56649 EQS News ID: 1015591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2020 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)