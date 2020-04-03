

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Friday after a choppy ride that saw stocks swinging between gains and losses right through the session.



Worries about surging number of new cases due to coronavirus infection almost across the globe, and dismal U.S. jobs data and euro zone business activity reports raised fears of a deep recession and rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI ended down 28.52 points, or 0.31%, at 9,242.44, after scaling a low of 9,219.10 and a high of 9,309.87 intraday.



On Thursday, the index ended with a gain of 101.98 points, or 1.11%, at 9,270.96.



Zurich Insurance Group shares plunged 9%. Swatch Group ended lower by about 3%. Geberit, Adecco, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont, UBS Group and ABB lost 1.4 to 2.6%. Credit Suisse ended lower by 1.1%.



Lonza Group rallied 2.7%. Alcon ended 1.7% up. Sika, Nestle and Novartis ended higher by 1 to 1.4%. Novartis announced plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trial in collaboration with Incyte to evaluate the use of Jakavi for treating a severe immune overreaction called cytokine storm in coronavirus patients.



In the midcap section, AMS tanked more than 11%. Dufry ended 9% down. Sonova, Straumann Holding, Helvetia and Temenos Group lost 3 to 4.2%.



BB Biotech climbed up 2.8%. Logitech, Schindler Holding and Julius Baer gained 1 to 1.7%.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended sharply lower with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and CAC 40 sliding by 1.18% and 1.57%, respectively. Germany's DAX declined 0.57%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.97% down.



