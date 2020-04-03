Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMJJ ISIN: CA2103172029 Ticker-Symbol: 3CQA 
Frankfurt
03.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,065 Euro
+0,001
+0,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD0,065+0,78 %