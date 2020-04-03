Plantation Corp. Announces Trading Symbol

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / On March 31, 2020 the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") notified the market maker for Plantation Corp. (the "Company") that the market maker was authorized to initiate a priced quotation of the registrant's common stock on the OTC Link alternative trading system (operated by OTC Markets) using the trading symbol "PTNL".

Plantation Corp (PTNL) (www.budlife.net) sells packaging systems that extend the useful life of cannabis and hemp. Plantation's products leverage modified atmosphere technology to preserve and protect freshness, mitigate mold, and retain moisture for long term storage of cannabis and hemp. Plantation's product innovations incorporate patented technologies.

Although Plantation Corp provides ancillary products to the cannabis and hemp industries, it has no direct involvement with cannabis or hemp plants.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis and packaging industries, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ending March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

