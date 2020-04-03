Anzeige
Freitag, 03.04.2020

WKN: A1KAVV ISIN: IE00B91XRN20 Ticker-Symbol: 0PT 
Tradegate
02.04.20
17:40 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,98 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,400
9,650
22:31
9,550
9,600
22:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2020 | 22:17
105 Leser
Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, today announced that in connection with hiring an executive on March 30, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted the individual hired by Prothena an option to purchase 120,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $10.99, which was the closing trading price on April 1, 2020, the date of the grant. The inducement award will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena's proprietary programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aß (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com

