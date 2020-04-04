ROME/KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (WNM/Reuters/ Thin Lei Win/Michael Taylor) - From Italy to India, Vietnam to Kenya, countries around the world are reeling from a double whammy of erratic weather - in many cases linked to climate change - and a deadly pandemic, both of which threaten lives and jobs. With friends falling ill, another passing away and his movements restricted, coronavirus had already stretched Giordano Alpi physically and mentally when another disaster struck his 30-hectare farm in Emilia-Romagna ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...