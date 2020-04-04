Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 04.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJQ2 ISIN: US0846707026 Ticker-Symbol: BRYN 
Tradegate
03.04.20
21:56 Uhr
165,20 Euro
-0,48
-0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,32
165,48
03.04.
164,16
165,52
03.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B165,20-0,29 %
DELTA AIR LINES INC20,845-0,31 %
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO28,060-3,36 %