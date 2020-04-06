

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - With over 1.27 million confirmed coronavirus cases and death toll nearing 70,000, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the worst global health crises we have confronted.



Currently, there are no approved drugs or vaccines for COVID-19. A number of pharma companies and research organizations are working to find medical solutions to treat, prevent and manage this pandemic.



A study conducted by scientists from Australia's Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and the Doherty Institute has found that an FDA-approved medicine Ivermectin that is currently used to treat parasite infections such as intestinal worms, lice, and mites, can kill the virus within 48 hours in cell culture.



According to Kylie Wagstaff, when human CD150-expressing Vero cells (Vero/hSLAM) cells) infected with SARS-CoV-2 in a Petri dish were treated with a single dose of Ivermectin, all viral RNA was removed in 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in the viral load.



However, Wagstaff cautioned that the findings are based only on lab studies and that whether or not Ivermectin is effective for treating SARS-COV-2 in humans will be known only if the trials are carried out in people.



The findings of the study were published in the journal, Antiviral Research.



