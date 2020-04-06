"We're Ready When You Are" Access Jet Group Is a Private Jet Experience Like No Other

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / With on-demand flying solutions and a world-class approach that is dedicated to providing the highest levels of client service and safety, Access Jet Group is changing the private jet travel experience.

In this day and age, efficiency and convenience are becoming everyone's priority. However, not all of us have the privilege of solving this problem by choosing to travel in a private jet as an option. But for the high-end market, jet setters, the CEO, heads of state, and even for well-to-do worldly travelers with destinations and experiences still on their bucket list, this has become a necessity.

Founded by Adam Hasiak, Access Jet Group has since been providing custom on-demand private charter flight solutions for businesses and individuals, serving the most sophisticated private aviation flyers from multiple global industry sectors.

Going on a private jet tour for adventures or business trips has become a popular way to efficiently explore off-the-beaten-track destinations or go on back to back business meetings. Whether it's for private, business, or governmental use, Access Jet Group's travel solutions are made with the client's need in mind.

This boutique firm provides a personal approach to a select tier of clientele, who not only require, but appreciate a discerning global private air travel experience.

What makes Access Jet Group such a unique experience is that unlike many other private aviation groups, Adam has established global industry personal relationships with private jet owners and proprietary technology that is able to source private jet charter aircraft for their clients' needs.

Aside from that, celebrities and billionaires have already been flying with Access Jet Group, and what they love most about him is his complete boutique hands-on approach. This allowed him to become the go-to private jet guy for global billionaires, Forbes list families, and emerging entrepreneurs.

Adam shares that their business model is simple. "We're ready when you are," he says. There are no long-term contracts, membership fees, blackout dates, or expiration dates.

Adam and Access Jet Group have also been pioneers in various aspects of the private jet experience. This establishes them as the market leader and premier provider in the industry.

"Our company was the first jet charter brokerage in the entire world to charter the newest VIP airliner in the marketplace on a recent VIP charter to Auckland, New Zealand from the West Coast of the United States," Adam shares.

The newest VIP airliner was an Airbus 320neo with 19 seat capacity, and a private master bedroom and shower. Most of the interior concepts for the aircraft vary in features such as a nice, creamy white and gold color palette, authentic leather cushions, elaborate ceiling crown molding, and marbleized tabletops. Some in sophisticated silk while others feature an all-black sleek that reminds anyone on board they are in for a top of the line adventure in the lap of luxury.

Indeed, in whatever aspects, Access Jet Group is one of a kind private jet travel experience that will always be ready when you are.

Sound like your kind of travel? You may visit their website at www.accessjetgroup.com or follow them on their Instagram and Twitter @adamprivatejets. You may also send a direct email to vip@accessjetgroup.com.

