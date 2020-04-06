National utility Transpower said that solar could take a 9.3% share of the country's generation mix by the middle of the century. However, real growth is only forecast to occur from 2035, with distributed generation expected to account for more than 80% of total installed PV.New Zealand could cover its electricity demand with a generation mix based exclusively on wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower by 2050, according to Transpower New Zealand, a state-owned enterprise responsible for electric power transmission. The power provider said it may see the share of renewables grow from around 80% ...

