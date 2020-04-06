The clarification came after states across the country reacted to the power ministry's recent call for a moratorium on conventional power payments by stopping payments and curtailing renewable power. From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has said that distribution companies must continue to make payments to renewable power producers on a regular basis, as they did prior to the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown. The ministry also said that renewable energy generating projects will continue to have "must run" status throughout the ongoing lockdown. For the ...

