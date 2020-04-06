Is there any good reason for putting solar on a Tesla Cybertruck? Or is it just virtue signaling? On the other hand, how far are you driving tomorrow? Do you have range anxiety or just general anxiety? From pv magazine USA Countering the idea of solar photovoltaic car exteriors used to be pretty simple. The surface area of a car is modest and PV adds just a few miles of range per day. A solar system adds weight, electronics, and complexity. PV only produces power if the car is in the sun - and then the hot car needs to be cooled. With AC. A solar panel, contoured and ruggedized for a car roof, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...