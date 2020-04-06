Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-04-06 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 - Frigate FRGTE Subscription RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 24.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 ESO1LTO period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO Takeover offer VLN 22.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N021C LTGNB0N021C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 PRFoods PRFB062525A Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 12.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2020 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2020 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2020 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2020 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2020 Invalda INVL IVL1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2020 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.