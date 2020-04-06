Suominen Corporation: Suominen and Ahlstrom-Munksjö strengthen their co-operation

Suominen Corporation's press release on April 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)





Suominen and Ahlstrom-Munksjö have signed a multi-year commercial agreement that renews and strengthens the existing co-operation at the Ställdalen plant in Sweden. The agreement secures supplies from Ställdalen to Suominen's customers for several years and will also considerably improve the companies' joint service to the customers.

Ställdalen manufactures Suominen's HYDRASPUN product family mainly for the European market. HYDRASPUN products are 100% biodegradable and produced from renewable materials. The products are considered category leader in the Moist Toilet Tissue segment (MTT). Suominen produces the same products at its Windsor Locks and Bethune plants in the US and the signed commercial agreement further improves Suominen's ability to serve its customers around the world. The agreement gives the customers a possibility to cross-qualify production sites on different continents and hence increase their security of supply.

"This agreement is a very important milestone for Suominen and secures our ability to serve our customers for the coming years. The products manufactured by Ställdalen are an important part of our sustainable offering and thus an integral part of our strategy. The closer co-operation with Ahlstrom-Munksjö will also improve our ability to launch new sustainable innovations such as HYDRASPUN Royal with the Fine-to-Flush certificate or new products with dispersibility like toilet paper," says Petri Helsky, President & CEO of Suominen.

"Thanks to continuous product development, Ställdalen is on the forefront of manufacturing of wipes substrates. This long term agreement further reinforces the long lasting partnership that Ahlstrom-Munksjö and Suominen have in this segment. Our cooperation will allow us to better serve the market place and improve customer satisfaction thanks to greater agility," says Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö.

