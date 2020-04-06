EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA Pharma supplies COVID-19 antibody-based test in the US 06-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *IGEA Pharma supplies COVID-19 antibody-based test in the US* Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 6 April 2020. IGEA Pharma (SIX: IGPH) today announced to starting supply of a COVID-19 antibody test following an agreement signed with a PRC independent SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG test developer and manufacturer. According to terms, IGEA has ensured the exclusivity of the test under certain volume-based conditions for the US States New York, California, and Louisiana, severely affected by the pandemic outbreak. IGEA expects to start FDA approved distribution within a very short time. The actual supply capacity is 100'000 tests per day, with the ability to expand if demand increases. Antibody-based tests can tell whether someone has already had COVID-19, but they are not as good at testing if a person currently has it. Still, the FDA has issued its first authorization for a COVID-19 antibody test for emergency use a few days ago, which most probably indicates that the agency thinks the benefits of having such tests available to help in the response to the pandemic outweigh their known limits. IGEA expects this will lead many other players to develop antibody tests. *** *About IGEA* IGEA Pharma focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and 'Alz1 Tab', a natural dietary supplement designed to reduce blood heavy metals content), and expects to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Determining and regulating non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA operates in air and inanimate environmental surface sanitization with aerosol technology-based devices and expects to start commercializing polymeric based medical bags and other specialty devices for medical use during 2020. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl *Contacts* Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com Patrick Pozzorini, CFO, +41 79 314 41 43, pozzorini@igeapharma.com *Disclaimer* This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: IGEA Pharma N.V. Siriusdreef 17 2123 WT Hoofddorp Netherlands Phone: +31 23 568 9494 E-mail: info@igearesearch.com Internet: www.igeapharma.nl ISIN: NL0012768675 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1015739 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 1015739 06-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)