Wirecard Collaborates With Leading Hungarian E-commerce Agency UNAS

Thanks to Wirecard's payment solutions, UNAS merchants can offer customers a frictionless checkout experience

UNAS supports nearly 5000 active online stores

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with renowned Hungarian e-commerce agency UNAS to offer Wirecard's payment solutions to its almost 5000 merchants. Through the agreement, Wirecard will be integrated as Payment Service Provider (PSP) for UNAS. As a result, merchants can leverage on Wirecard's payment solutions for their online shop.

Based in Sopron, Hungary, UNAS empowers all kinds of merchants, ranging from cars to furniture, in the region to move their businesses online through its powerful e-commerce site development tools. Through a unique subscription model, businesses get a multitude of professional, built-in features and integrations without the capital expenditure. These include all the necessary functions for the operation of a successful e-commerce site in 2020: persuasive marketing options, shopping incentives, social media tie-ins and a wealth of different payment options.

Today, an e-commerce site's success depends on ensuring that customers can use their preferred means of payment and that their checkout experience is seamless. When a merchant chooses Wirecard as their PSP, they benefit from: acceptance of all major payment methods, an easy integration, integrated fraud protection, and additional banking services.

"We open up a whole new world to legacy businesses struggling to survive through traditional retail methods alone. With our solutions, merchants of any size and industry can launch their online shop and become operational in minutes," explained Gáll T. Barna, Business Development Manager at UNAS. "Key to these merchants being able to compete on a global footing, is the ability to ensure a smooth and frictionless payment experience for all. Wirecard provides the most comprehensive payment technology on the market so was an obvious choice as a PSP integration partner."

UNAS is a true visionary. It was the first to introduce the concept of an e-commerce site as a service to the Hungarian market and now hosts one-in-five of all Hungarian online stores. Since inception, 27 million customers have bought from the e-commerce sites it hosts.

"Having Wirecard as a payment service provider adds real intrinsic value for the merchants UNAS work with. Through this agreement, they can implement the payment options demanded by their customers. Whether they are big global enterprises, or traditional family-run micro-businesses, they get the most advanced payment system at their fingertips," added Roland Toch, Managing Director Central Eastern Europe at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

About UNAS:

We believe that the Internet is one of the most important inventions in human history. Used well, it has benefits in all areas of life. Nowadays, the time has come when trading companies can hardly exist without an internet presence. Extensive functionality and customization are important for even the smallest company. Our mission is to provide businesses with a complex and truly effective web store system that allows them to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by e-commerce. https://unas.hu/

