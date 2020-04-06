Anzeige
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 
Tradegate
06.04.20
09:33 Uhr
401,85 Euro
+15,25
+3,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
06.04.2020
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Monday, April 6, 2020, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
March 31, 2020 2.97% 0.57% 3.53%

The notification, dated April 1, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 31, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • 20200406_transparency declaration Blackrock-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e0dfee6-6527-4df5-93f2-20dd1f194712)
  • Solvay_2020-03-31_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46d43e60-5e7e-4ed9-a284-ad1f0b6c210c)
