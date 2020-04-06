AM Best is revising its market segment outlook on Italy's life insurance market to negative. Key factors that have led to the change in outlook include the exposure of earnings and solvency positions to material asset devaluations and ongoing volatility across all asset classes driven by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the sensitivity of Italian life insurers' balance sheets to changes in credit spreads.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life," also cites an expected decline in premium volumes, and an increased risk of bond defaults due to deteriorating economic conditions, as negative trends.

The report notes that these factors are partially mitigated by the effective asset-liability matching in place across the industry, a generally healthy margin between investment income and average minimum guarantees on traditional life policies, and the sector's ability to absorb a degree of financial market volatility due to buffers in solvency levels.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment outlook, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=296010.

To view current Best's Market Segment Outlooks, please visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings/RatingOutlook.asp.

