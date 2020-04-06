Yara International ASA: Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 6 April 2020: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 7 May at 17:00 CEST at Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The meeting notice and the Nomination Committee's proposal are available on the company's website.



The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 15.00 per share is paid for the financial year 2019, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, authorizing the Board to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.



The Nomination Committee proposes that the general meeting holds elections for a period of two years for all board seats, to achieve election of a full Board up to the Annual General Meeting 2022. Chair of the Board Geir Isaksen and board member Hilde Bakken have notified the Nomination Committee that they will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020. The Nomination Committee proposes the election for a period of two years of Trond Berger, Håkon Reistad Fure, Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, Adele Bugge Norman Pran, John Thuestad and Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal.



The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election for a period of two years of Otto Søberg, Thorunn Kathrine Bakke, Ann Kristin Brautaset and Ottar Ertzeid as members of the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee proposes that Otto Søberg continues as Chair of the Nomination Committee.



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular:
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

