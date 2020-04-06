

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Minerals said it has decided to temporarily suspend contracts with most of companies building the INCO project of Minera Los Pelambres in Chile, as a result of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.



The suspension, which in principle will have a maximum duration of up to 120 days, should in most cases not lead to the termination of the contracts, the company said.



In the next few days, the terms of the decision will be reviewed with each of the contracting companies, the company said. The company aims to maintain a minimum monthly salary for each workers' of at least Ch$500,000, in addition to what the worker is entitled to in accordance with the law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTOFAGASTA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de