Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867578 ISIN: GB0000456144 Ticker-Symbol: FG1 
Tradegate
03.04.20
17:00 Uhr
8,670 Euro
-0,172
-1,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,706
8,926
09:52
8,730
8,884
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANTOFAGASTA
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8,670-1,95 %