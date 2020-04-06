Anzeige
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it has been notified that Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has transferred his legal interest in 1,069,511 ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company to a company ultimately controlled by the Laslop Family Settlement (the "Trust") as part of estate planning.

Keith Laslop is a potential beneficiary of the Trust, and therefore the Trust is considered to be a Person Closely Associated with Keith Laslop.

Following the transaction above, Keith Laslop's holding in the Company, together with his Persons Closely Associated, remains unchanged at 1,078,682 Ordinary Shares and this holding represents approximately 0.99 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of legal interest in 1,069,511 Ordinary Shares to the Laslop Family Settlement

d)

Volume(s)

1,069,511 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2020 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es),Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.co.uk

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584005/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE