Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it has been notified that Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has transferred his legal interest in 1,069,511 ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company to a company ultimately controlled by the Laslop Family Settlement (the "Trust") as part of estate planning.

Keith Laslop is a potential beneficiary of the Trust, and therefore the Trust is considered to be a Person Closely Associated with Keith Laslop.

Following the transaction above, Keith Laslop's holding in the Company, together with his Persons Closely Associated, remains unchanged at 1,078,682 Ordinary Shares and this holding represents approximately 0.99 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Transfer of legal interest in 1,069,511 Ordinary Shares to the Laslop Family Settlement d) Volume(s) 1,069,511 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2020 (UK) g) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es),Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

